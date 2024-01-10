Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

German train drivers commence striking today, ‘derailing’ Swiss operations

If you are planning to take a train to Germany today or Thursday — don’t.

That’s because until January 12th at 6 pm, many cross-border connections between the two countries will be cancelled.

However, "on the Swiss section of the route, the majority of the cancelled cross-border connections will be replaced, with substitute trains circulating up to and from the Swiss side of the border," according to Switzerland's national rail system, SBB.

Campaign for the ‘13th pension’ is officially launched



Left-wing parties, trade unions, and retirees’ groups have launched their campaign on Tuesday in favour of the 13th AHV /AVS pension, which will be voted on in a national referendum on March 3rd.

It calls for the payment of an additional old-age pension, of the same amount as the AHV/AVS pension received each month.

This would correspond to a monthly increase in pensions of 8.33 percent which, according to supporters, is a necessary increase to compensate for the inflation-driven higher cost of living and lower purchasing power.

The parliament and the Federal Council urge voters to reject the proposal, arguing that such an increase in public spending would not be financially sustainable.

Advertisement

Swiss banks ‘fire’ clients without an explanation

A number of people in Switzerland report having their bank accounts arbitrarily closed, for no apparent reason such as, for instance, suspicions of fraudulent or illegal activities.

In most cases, account holders receive a letter from their bank informing them of the impending closure of their accounts, and urging these customers to have their assets transferred elsewhere within a month.

When contacted by Swiss media with requests for a reason behind this practice, the banks in question simply invoked their “contractual right” to “terminate” their relationships with existing clients without having to justify this move.

Advertisement

Greenpeace wants Swiss MPs to ban meat advertising

The Swiss section of the international NGO presented a petition to the parliament, urging MPs to ban advertising for foods of animal origin which, aside from meat, also include eggs and dairy products.

For Greenpeace, the production of food of animal origin has serious consequences on the climate.

The organisation’s move particularly targets Switzerland largest supermarket chains, Migros and Coop, which promote these foods with “huge discounts, thus stimulating consumption.”

There is no response so far from the deputies concerning this petition.










