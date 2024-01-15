Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

'Hyper-diversified': Nearly 60 percent of children in Switzerland are of foreign origin

The majority of children up to 15 years of age have at least one parent born in another country or with a foreign passport, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

That proportion is much larger than it was a decade ago .

As for adults, "those with an immigrant background are still in the minority, but not for long,” according to migration sociologist Ganga Jey Aratnam.

In some places, however, they are already a majority.

In the city of Zurich, for instance, 70 percent of those aged 15 to 60 have foreign roots.

“To say that Switzerland is diverse is an understatement. It is hyper-diversified,” Aratnam added.

Europe’s most satisfied population lives in Zurich

Zurich ranks in the first place in the life satisfaction survey carried out in 83 European cities.

This is the finding of an ‘Eurobarometer’ study carried out recently by the European Union.

The satisfaction rate among Zurich’s residents is 97 percent — which means that nearly the entire city population is happy to be living there.

Switzerland second-largest city, Geneva, also did well: with a 95-percent satisfaction rate, it ranks in the 7th place.

Valais voters will decide whether to introduce minimum wage

Enough signatures were collected by the supporters of the minimum wage initiative to bring this issue to a cantonal vote, though the date for the referendum has not yet been set.

The initiative sets a minimum hourly wage of 22 francs, which corresponds to around 4,000 francs per month for full-time work.

In agricultural sector, however, the proposed minimum hourly pay would be18 francs — 4 francs more than currently.

If accepted by the voters, Valais would become the sixth canton to implement minimum salary — after Geneva, Jura, Neuchâtel, Basel-City and Ticino.

Zurich voters have approved the move as well, but it has not been implemented yet because it is being challenged by employers' associations.



This is what Americans find most appealing about Geneva

Geneva ranks highly among best cities to visit, according to USA’s foremost newspaper, the New York Times

The daily has unveiled its list of most visit-worthy cities in 2024, and Geneva is in 10th place out of 52 destinations rated.

Among Geneva's top attractions on the newspaper’s list is the nuclear research facility CERN and its 27-km long particle accelerator.

The other attractions touted by the New York Times are more of the cliché type — for instance, the city's Choco Pass for "a self-guided chocolate tour to taste the famous truffles, candies and pralines of Geneva".

