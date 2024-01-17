Advertisement

Travel to Switzerland disrupted as winter weather hits Germany

Published: 17 Jan, 2024 CET. Updated: Wed 17 Jan 2024 12:58 CET
Travel to Switzerland disrupted as winter weather hits Germany
File photo shows snow in Frankfurt. Photo: Mugé from Pixabay

Travellers may see disruption on Wednesday as several flights to Switzerland were cancelled amid black ice and heavy snowfall in neighbouring Germany.

In central and southern Germany, freezing temperatures and up to 40 centimetres of snow were forecast, with weather experts advising motorists to stay home whenever they can.

The weather also hit airline schedules and some train services. Several flights to Basel and Zurich from Frankfurt were cancelled, although flights appeared to be running to Geneva. 

In total, around 570 of 1,047 planned flights were cancelled from Frankfurt. There may also be further cancellations and delays throughout the day, airport bosses said. 

Munich airport also warned of "significant restrictions in flight service", with 250 of 650 scheduled flights cancelled.

The Swiss weather service Meteonews warned of black ice and "freezing rain" in some parts of Switzerland on Wednesday morning. 

They urged anyone on the roads to drive carefully.

The canton of Schaffhausen and the regions around Aarau, Frauenfeld Thurgau, Liestal BL, Lucerne, Solothurn, St.Gallen, and Zug were particularly affected.

The black ice situation in Switzerland eased off at around 8am.

It comes after the country saw the coldest temperatures of the season on the morning of Saturday, January 13th.

The temperature dipped to -34.6C in the mountainous area above Lake Brienz in the canton of Bern.

Meteorologists also reported temperatures getting as low as -25C in La Brévine, Neuchâtel, and -22.8 in Samedan, Graubünden.  

Winter is easing off, however - at least for a few days. It is expected to get slightly warmer, with temperatures up to 10C expected in Geneva on Thursday. 

