Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Bern ranked Europe’s best city for expatriates — again

Global mobility company ECA International has selected Switzerland’s capital as “the most liveable city for European expatriates" for the third consecutive year.

What makes Bern so enticing for international residents?

"With top facilities, minimal air pollution and low crime rates, Bern is a very attractive city for expatriates and their families," Neil Ashman, ECA’s Senior Location Ratings Analyst, said on Wednesday.

Two other Swiss cities, Geneva and Basel, also rank in the top 10 in the ECA survey, in the third and eighth place, respectively.

READ ALSO: Why is Bern the 'capital' of Switzerland?

Swiss tourists will be able to enter China visa-free

To boost its tourism industry, Chinese government will allow Swiss citizens to enter the country without a visa.

No official date of entry into force has yet been given.

The Swiss, meanwhile, would "provide more visa facilitation for Chinese citizens, as well as Chinese enterprises investing in Switzerland," the Federal Council said.

Visa-free access to China is granted to only a few countries, including Switzerland’s neighbours France, Germany, and Italy.

Advertisement

Poor German skills cost 1,500 Zurich taxi drivers their jobs

According to a local ordinance that went into effect of January 1st, Zurich taxi drivers will receive a license only if they pass an oral German language test at B1 level — which means they must be able to communicate “simply and coherently on familiar topics and areas of personal interest.”

As a result of this new rule, 1,500 non-German speaking drivers have been fired.

The cantonal taxi association is largely satisfied with the measure.

“It contributes to the quality service that distinguishes a taxi from an Uber, as Uber drivers do not have to provide such proof of language skills.” said the association’s president Georg Botonakis. As for the fired taxi drivers, they don’t have to be unemployed for long.

“Those who don’t speak German at B1 level will switch to the Uber service,” Botonakis said.

Advertisement

Switzerland could pay 4 billion francs to the European Union — this is why

This payment towards the so-called Cohesion Fund — used to finance EU's poorer member states — is part of the price Switzerland must pay for access to the EU market.

Switzerland has already paid two contributions to the fund, totalling 2.6 billion francs, over the last 20 years, but this amount is set to increase significantly going forward.

The current discussions between Bern and Brussels must set the amount of Switzerland’s future cohesion payments. Based on current calculations, it could reach the 4-billion mark.



READ ALSO: What is Switzerland's deal with the EU?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]





