Five big news stories from Switzerland you need to know about this week

What is the difference between Swiss work and residence permits?

Many foreign nationals believe the two permits are the same, and use both terms interchangeably.

However, even though most of the time they are closely linked — you can't have one without the other — in some situations they are issued for different purposes.

Will driving a foreign car in Switzerland spare you from paying speeding fines?

You may assume that if you get flashed by a speed camera on a Swiss road in a foreign-registration vehicle, you don’t have to pay a fine.

However, due to cooperation agreements between Swiss and foreign authorities in many nations, you will not be able to flout the law: you are more than likely to be tracked and will receive a fine by post.

Shoud you become naturalised if you want to retire in Switzerland?

If you have been working in Switzerland for a number of years and don’t feel any urge to return to your home country after you retire, you may be wondering whether applying for a Swiss citizenship would be to your advantage.

The are several factors to consider — ranging from practical to emotional —including your nationality and plans for the future.

Are retirees entitled to free healthcare in Switzerland?

If you come from certain countries — like the United States, for instance — you may believe that in Switzerland too pensioners are eligible for government-operated free healthcare and that you no longer have to purchase your own plan.

However, that is not the case in Switzerland, though you are entitled — under some circumstances — to receive financial help.

What you should now about Switzerland’s census

As part of the annual census that is underway in Switzerland right now, about 200,000 residents have received a questionnaire in the mail.

They have been randomly selected from the communal and cantonal population registers, as well as from other official databases.

If you are part of this 'select' group, it is your responsibility to participate, as mandated by law; non-compliance could cost you a hefty fine — up to 1,000 francs.

And if you are wondering whether your employer will pay you a bonus this year, don't miss the article that provides the answer to this question:

