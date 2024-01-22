How does quality of healthcare in Switzerland compare to its neighbours?

Advertisement

Comparing the quality of health services from one country to another is a complex undertaking, because many variables are at play.

Among them are how efficient the system is it in achieving results in terms of life expectancy and the general health of the population.

Fortunately, a number of studies and international comparisons that have been done in recent years, provide answers about where the strengths and weaknesses of Switzerland’s system lie.

First, let’s have a look at how Switzerland fares globally.

We get a good overview from the 38 countries that are, along with Switzerland, members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

It has rated how well or poorly Switzerland’s scheme has performed in 2023 in various health areas, in comparison to the other 37 OECD members.

These are some of the findings:

Switzerland’s healthcare did better than the OECD average in terms of life expectancy, preventable mortality rate, and access to health services, among others.

However, it does less well when it comes to prevalence of smoking, out-of-pocket spending (co-pay), as well as the share of generic versus branded medications in use.

How does the Swiss system fare in comparison to its neighbours?

In the European health system ranking compiled by a data portal Statista, Switzerland is in the 4th place in Europe (below Norway, Iceland, and Sweden), but ahead of Germany (7th place), Italy (10th), France (12th), and Austria (14th).

This particular ranking is based on various indicators that assess the health of the population, health systems in place, sickness and risk factors, as well as mortality rates.

This where Switzerland outperforms its neighbours (and other countries as well)

According to the US-based Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity (FREOPP), Switzerland has the world’s most advanced health system, out of 31 countries ranked.

What exactly does this mean?

For the purposes of this survey, FREOPP considered factors such as patients’ ability to choose a doctor and insurance company; the use of scientific and technological advances in healthcare; and the availability of new medical treatmets.

Where else does Switzerland excel?

It beats other countries in terms of wait time for medical procedures.

An OECD survey on how long patients in various countries typically wait for an appointment with a specialist, the share of people in Switzerland waiting a month or more is 23 percent, compared to 36 percent in France, 52 percent in Sweden, and 61 percent in Norway.

OECD statistics also show that Switzerland has among the shortest waits for medical tests and procedures.

All in all, “the Swiss healthcare system is the best in Europe in terms of access to medical services," according to a Swiss physician, Dr Kathrin Zimmermann. “This means very short time spans between a medical condition being identified and treatment starting."

She pointed out that the European Health Consumer Index (EHCI) compared waiting times for major elective surgeries, cancer treatments and CT scans.

"Switzerland scored maximum points in all areas,” she said.



