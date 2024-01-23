The rules and customs of Swiss saunas foreigners need to know

Advertisement

Switzerland might not be as synonymous with sauna culture as its neighbour Austria but plenty of people in the country do like have a good Schweiss (sweat).

The Swiss are more partial to all-inclusive spas, which abound in the Alps and are usually quite luxurious.

They typically include amenities such as thermal baths, hot tubs, massages, and yes, also saunas and steam rooms.

There are, however, plenty of Swiss who enjoy ‘sweating it out’ in public saunas, whether for purported health benefits, relaxation, or any other reason.

If you would like to partake in a Swiss sauna experience, be prepared to comply with the rules — those that are clearly posted and the ones that are unspoken, but must be followed nevertheless out of courtesy toward other naked and steamy people sharing your space.

Speaking of naked…

If you are a prude about being in the nude, and are used to wearing a bathing suit in a sauna, you may be in for a shock.

While some saunas, especially in hotels, spas, or gyms, permit bathing suits, many don't allow any clothing for both hygiene and safety reasons — though you can cover yourself with a towel.

To spare the embarrassment for the timid, some larger public facilities may have separate zones for (naked) men and women; most, however, are gender-mixed.

This setup is no skin off anyone’s back as nudity is no big deal in Switzerland.

Typically, you will have either ‘bathing-suit only’ or ‘no clothes only’ saunas, but not both together.

What other rules should you follow?

Let’s look at ‘written’ ones first.

While they may vary slightly from one public sauna to another, most will require you to rinse off before you enter; don’t bring any food with you — though water to stay hydrated is ok — or anything else from the outside for that matter, including the mobile phone and any other electronics.

You should, however, bring a towel to put on a bench before sitting down (naked).

In some spas there is also a time limit on how long you can remain inside — both for health / safety reasons and also to let other people use the facility, especially if it is crowded.

Etiquette rules

Whether this is written or not, remember that sauna is a place to relax both your body and mind.

For this reason, it would be inconsiderate to talk loudly, especially if everyone else is quiet.

However, many regular users will tell you they love social interactions in sauna rooms — whether with friends or strangers, or whether clothed or naked (though a bunch of naked people having a lively conversation may not be everyone’s idea of a comfortable experience).

And going back to the subject of nudity…regardless of whether your sauna is a quiet or talkative kind, if everyone is naked, be discreet, which means you shouldn’t stare, gape, and definitely not comment on other people’s anatomy (which is why ‘quiet’ saunas are much better).

By the same token, try to stay in your space so you don’t accidentally (and certainly not on purpose) come in contact with another person’s body parts.

Would you like to experience some unusual Swiss saunas?

You may want to visit the rock sauna in Zuoz (Graubünden), the fire sauna in Rheinfelden, or the herbal sauna on Lake Hallwil (both in Aargau), among others.

Tell us about your own experiences in a Swiss sauna in the comments section below? Is there anything else readers should know about?