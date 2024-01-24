Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Reminder: Don’t travel to Germany this week

By now this sounds like a familiar tune: German train drivers are striking again.

A union representing Germany’s train drivers is staging their longest-ever, six-day walkout from 2 am today until 6 pm on Monday, January 29th.

As the strike will affect operations by state-owned Deutsche Bahn, Switzerland national railway company, SBB, warned that the industrial action will also disrupt travel between Switzerland and Germany.

The company therefore recommends postponing travel to or through Germany in the coming days.

Geneva holds a record for over-occupied housing

Among major Swiss cities, Geneva has the highest rate of densely occupied housing, which means that many people — mainly families — live in apartments that are too small, while couples and single people remain in oversized accommodation, because they are unable to find a suitable apartment at an affordable price.

Concretely, 16 percent of Geneva’s housing is over-occupied, compared to 9 percent in Lausanne and 7 percent in Zurich.

This is what emerges from a new survey that the Federal Statistical Office released on Tuesday.

It is a part of a larger study that looked at the quality of life in Swiss cities.

Aside from housing conditions, it also analysed income, job situation, education opportunities, and safety, among other criteria.

Switzerland may not have enough eggs for Easter

It appears that the country has to deal with not only the labour shortage, but with egg scarcity as well.

Since the start of the year, demand for eggs in Switzerland has increased significantly, a development that took retailers by surprise.

That's because they reduced their orders when fewer people were buying eggs at the end of 2023, and consequently don’t have enough stocks now the the demand has increased.

The shortage will likely peak before Easter, with the real possibility that many people will find themselves egg-less at this critical time.

While the country’s largest supermarket chain, Migros (along with other retailers) is short on eggs, its spokesperson said the company is "doing its best" to ensure its shelves are sufficiently stocked for the holiday.

“But the supply could well be limited,” he added.

And now, Switzerland has its first gay yodeling choir

As the Swiss art of yodeling is associated mostly with traditional and conservative milieus, it is difficult for homosexuals to feel comfortable in this environment, according to gay yodeler Franz-Markus Stadelmann.

He therefore recently founded, in central part of Switzerland, the first yodeling group for homosexuals.

Bi-sexual men are also welcome, though they will probably not want to join,“because then people will think they are gay,” Stadelmann told public broadcaster SRF.

So far, he group counts five members but is hoping its ranks will reach at least 20 people in time for the first scheduled rehearsal on January 27th.






