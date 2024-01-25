Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Federal Council in favour of re-introducing double surnames

The government supports the project presented by a parliamentary commission on Wednesday to allow couples, including their children, to have a double last name.

Since 2013, double names are no longer permitted and the spouses have had to decide whether they each prefer to keep their own name or have a common last name. Children are given either the common surname or the name of one of the parents.

“The Federal Council proposes to allow married couples to once again have a double name composed of their two names and formed with or without a hyphen," the government said in a press release.

“It also intends to make it possible to give children a double name, whether the parents are married or not. Children could also have a double name even if their parents both kept their own names."

Switzerland to lift air border controls with Bulgaria and Romania

In line with the EU’s decision on December 30th, 2023 to abolish checks at airports for people traveling to and from Bulgaria and Romania, Switzerland will adopt the same measures as well, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

The new rule will be implemented from March 31st, when Bulgaria and Romania will become part of the ‘no-border’ Schengen area.

Land border controls will remain in place for the time being, however.

Neuchâtel second Swiss canton to ban smoking in front of schools

Inspired by a similar measure that has been in place in Geneva since June 1st, 2023, Neuchâtel’s parliament voted on Wednesday to ban smoking in front of entrances to primary schools and childcare facilities.

Geneva’s measure goes further, however, as it also includes a ban on smoking within nine metres of outdoor swimming pools, terraces of bars and restaurants, as well as public transport stops and waiting areas.

European Central Bank (ECB) chief to head Switzerland’s financial regulator

ECB’s director general Stefan Walter will become the new chief executive of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

He will take over his responsibilities on April 1st.

"FINMA is gaining an experienced leader in Stefan Walter with a wealth of international financial market experience in banking supervision," Marlene Amstad, chair of FINMA's board of directors, said in a statement.

"Particularly his knowledge in the area of large bank supervision and his links to international supervisory authorities will be a great asset for

FINMA's supervision of the systemically important Swiss banks."

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]




