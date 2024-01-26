Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Inflation is impacting consumer spending

Even though inflation rate has been lower in Switzerland than elsewhere, it is affecting the way Switzerland’s consumers spend — or not — their money.

This is what emerges from a new survey carried out by Deloitte consulting service.

For instance, in the last 12 months, 52 percent of those questioned said they went out to eat less often than before, while 40 percent spent less money on clothing, vacations, travel, and leisure activities.

When it comes to purchasing food, more than a third (34 percent), spends less as well.

All in all, 57 percent of respondents reduced their spending on non-essential items mentioned above.

National railways launch a QR code to report bad behaviour

At the beginning of January, SBB has posted QR codes on mainline trains between Geneva and Zurich to be scanned with a mobile phone to report any “inappropriate behaviour.”

SBB urges commuters to use the code to report misconduct such as vandalism, harassment, or any other public nuisance they witness.

However, in case of emergency in which immediate help is needed — for instance, when someone is hurt or a violent altercation is taking place — passengers should call the transport police on number 0800 117 117.

Swiss government is against fireworks ban

A popular initiative, which supporters want to bring to a ballot box, is seeking to forbid pyrotechnic products in Switzerland in order to protect people, animals, and the environment.

The Federal Council, however, opposes this measure, pointing out that cantons and municipalities already have the necessary rules in place, and further legislation in this matter is not needed.

Coop or Migros: which retailer do most people in Switzerland prefer?

Choosing a supermarket is almost a cultural phenomenon in Switzerland: most customers will pledge loyalty to one or another, and only a few will shop at both.

‘Swiss Identity Index 2024', published on Thursday by the consulting firm Fehr Advice & Partners, reveals that Migros beats out its rival because a greater number of respondents said they ‘identified’ more with it than with Coop.

In terms of its relationship with customers, Migros has the edge as well, the survey found.



