What is the latest travel news on Switzerland's Gotthard tunnel?

Advertisement

The Gotthard is part of a north-south axis from Germany to Italy and, as such, it is a key route for international passenger travel, as well as for transporting goods by train.

After the accident on August 10th last year, it was closed to all rail traffic while substantial repair works were undertaken.

READ ALSO: How train travel in Switzerland will be hit by months-long Gotthard tunnel closure

In the meantime, both InterCity and EuroCity trains that usually circulated through the tunnel were diverted via the Gotthard panorama route, increasing travel times by about an hour.

Some trains were cancelled altogether.

What is the situation now?

The tunnel re-opened, but only partially, on September 29th, allowing a limited number of trains to travel through.

Since Sunday, December 10th, 31 trains have been running, on weekends only, via the Gotthard tunnel, according to national railway company, SBB.

Then, from December 22nd, passengers domiciled in Ticino only, who have the Night Travelcard subscription, have been able to use the trains for journeys from the north portal towards Ticino, and vice-versa.

Rail ravel through the tunnel still very limited, however, and remains closed to further train traffic while the works are still under way.

Advertisement

When will normal traffic resume?

The current date for the re-opening is September 2024.

In the meantime, you can stay informed about the progress in the tunnel through these SBB updates.