Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Basel carnival ‘should not be racist’, committee rules

Also known as ‘Fasnacht,’ Basel’s annual carnival is Switzerland’s largest and most famous.

As part of entertainment, festivities sometimes include displays and artistic performances that could be taken as insensitive, or even offensive, toward particular ethnic or national groups.



But this year’s carnival, which will take place from February 19th to the 21st, will be more socially correct.



That’s because the Fasnacht’s organising committee has expanded its guidelines to include recommendations on how to handle sensitive topics in a more appropriate manner.

“Racism, xenophobia, sexism, name-calling, insults, denigration of those who think and feel differently, as well as all forms of discriminatory behaviour, do not correspond to the spirit of the Basel Carnival,” the committee said.

Swiss farmers express solidarity with their French and German counterparts

As farmers in France and Germany are continuing to demonstrate for higher pay and better conditions, the Swiss Farmers' Union (SFU) is backing their efforts.

While not planning any demonstrations, the organisation pointed out in a press release on Monday that the financial situation of agricultural communities in Switzerland “is insufficient, if not precarious.”

It added that prices of agricultural products “must increase by at least 5 to 10 percent this year… if we want to continue to have Swiss food on our plates".

Planned railway works that will affect train travel

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) will undertake various repair / track renovation projects this spring and summer, in the French-speaking part of Switzerland, causing delays and other disruptions on some lines.



These are some of the lines that will be most impacted, SBB announced on Monday:

Geneva-Lausanne line: A track renewal between Denges and Echandens-Renens is planned from May 25th to August 19th. From June 28th, IR90 will be strongly impacted by train cancellations between Geneva Airport and Lausanne as well as the Lausanne-Geneva.



Vaud: Traffic between Lausanne and Vevey will be suspended from March 16th to 18th due to work at the Lausanne train station. Mainline traffic will be diverted via Puidoux-Palézieux, which will increase travel time by 30 minutes. Regional service will be replaced by buses between Lausanne and Vevey, as well as Vevey-Puidoux/Chexbres.



Lausanne-Brig line: Due to the renewal of the tracks at the Saxon station, the IR90 and the Eurocity will be replaced by buses between Sion and Martigny from February 9th to 12th, and then from February 23rd to 26th .



