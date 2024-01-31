Don’t miss the deadline for buying Swiss motorway sticker
If you haven’t already done so, you must purchase the Swiss vignette Wednesday, January 31st, without further delay
The 2024 car sticker came into effect on January 1st, but motorists have had a month-long grace period before its use becomes compulsory on February 1st.
If you are caught driving without it on a Swiss motorway from that day, you could be fined 200 francs.
The 40-franc sticker, which can be purchased from petrol stations, post offices, or border crossings, is obligatory for all vehicles driving on Swiss motorways, regardless of whether you are a resident, tourist, or are just transiting through the country.
This map shows on which Swiss roads the vignette is compulsory.
Electronic version
While most drivers affix the vignette to their vehicle’s windshield, it is also available in the digital form.
Authorities have been warning, however, against purchasing e-vignettes — as the electronic ones are called — from outside sources.
For instance, a site based near Amsterdam is promoting itself as "the website for buying your official Swiss vignette."
This online shop is not fake — it buys legitimate e-vignettes from the Swiss government and then re-sells them for a higher price.
In Switzerland, both paper and digital versions cost 40 francs, while the Dutch provider sells them for 52.95 euros — about 49.53 francs at the current exchange rate.
Instead, authorities advise motorists to purchase digital stickers on the website of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAGZ).
Comments
See Also
The 2024 car sticker came into effect on January 1st, but motorists have had a month-long grace period before its use becomes compulsory on February 1st.
If you are caught driving without it on a Swiss motorway from that day, you could be fined 200 francs.
The 40-franc sticker, which can be purchased from petrol stations, post offices, or border crossings, is obligatory for all vehicles driving on Swiss motorways, regardless of whether you are a resident, tourist, or are just transiting through the country.
This map shows on which Swiss roads the vignette is compulsory.
Electronic version
While most drivers affix the vignette to their vehicle’s windshield, it is also available in the digital form.
Authorities have been warning, however, against purchasing e-vignettes — as the electronic ones are called — from outside sources.
For instance, a site based near Amsterdam is promoting itself as "the website for buying your official Swiss vignette."
This online shop is not fake — it buys legitimate e-vignettes from the Swiss government and then re-sells them for a higher price.
In Switzerland, both paper and digital versions cost 40 francs, while the Dutch provider sells them for 52.95 euros — about 49.53 francs at the current exchange rate.
Instead, authorities advise motorists to purchase digital stickers on the website of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAGZ).
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.