Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

This is how today’s aviation strike in Germany will affect Switzerland

The German labour union Verdi has called on aviation security staff at 11 major German airports to go on strike.

As a result of this industrial action, around 30 SWISS flights between the two countries are disrupted on Thursday, impacting 2,900 passengers.

“In principle, we can operate most of the outbound flights to Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hanover, Stuttgart and Bremen," said SWISS airline spokesperson Swiss Karin Montani. "But we have to operate the return flights to Switzerland without passengers, except for two flights from Düsseldorf.”

Flights to and from Munich, however, will not be affected.

Pressure against homeopathy refunds grows among MPs

In Switzerland, homeopathy, just like acupuncture and other alternative medical treatments, is paid for by the mandatory health insurance (KVG / LaMal).

However, the opposition to these non-conventional methods is strengthening in the parliament, as deputies believe paying for these practices contributes to rising healthcare costs.



Some MPs are therefore urging patients to voluntarily abstain from submitting to health insurance providers any further claims for reimbursement of treatments and medications prescribed by homeopathic doctors.

The Federal Council, on the other hand, does not support parliamentary efforts to eliminate homeopathy from insurance coverage.

The government points out that homeopathy costs are not a heavy burden on insurance budgets — for an average insurance premium of 330 francs per month, an insured person would save just 1 franc per year if they give up this coverage.

Switzerland is doing well on the international corruption scale

In terms of corruption in the public sector, Switzerland remains in the sixth place out of 180 countries ranked by Transparency International.

This is the finding of the organisation’s Corruption Perception Index for 2023.

⏲️Time to end impunity for corruption❗️

🔴180 countries, 180 scores. How does your country measure up? The Corruption perceptions index (CPI) ranks 180 countries and territories around the globe by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. ⬇️https://t.co/X9aHlKhu9P pic.twitter.com/5qTbQMb13k — Global Standard (@CSOStandard) January 30, 2024

Despite its good global standing, Martin Hilti, director of Transparency Switzerland, said there are still areas that need to be improved, notably in the fight against money laundering, corruption in the private sector, as well as criminal prosecution of companies and the protection of whistleblowers — areas that are currently not measured by the Index.

Starting today…you will know where the dough comes from



If you have been wondering whether the baked goods in Swiss bakeries, supermarkets, and restaurants are produced locally or abroad, from today on you will have your answer.

That’s because a new law that enters into force on February 1st mandates that the origin of all baked goods sold in Switzerland must be clearly displayed.

And this is what else you can expect to happen this month in Switzerland:

