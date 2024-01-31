Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Swiss watch exports set a record for the third year running in 2023, rising 7.6 percent to 26.7 billion Swiss francs ($31 billion), an industry group said on Tuesday.

Exports were boosted by sales in their largest market, the United States, where they rose 35.1 percent for the full year, the watchmakers' federation said.

On the other hand, exports to China fell 6.9 percent even though there was a slight bounce at the end of the year.

"Swiss watchmaking benefitted from steady demand in the luxury goods market," the federation said.

It warned, however:"2024 looks calmer for both exports and the number of people employed in the sector, with results expected to remain high or only increase slightly."

Swiss watch exports rapidly rebounded after the Covid-19 pandemic, setting records in 2021 and 2022.

Sales were lifted by "revenge spending" -- with consumers splashing built-up cash on luxury products as confinements eased.

Several Swiss cantons 'charging too much tax'

A new study shows that several Swiss cantons have been collecting 'too much tax' from residents.

Think tank Avenir Suisse found that cantons are miscalculating their budgets, resulting in large profits in their accounts.

It has proposed tax refunds.

"If the state systematically takes in more than it spends, we are paying too much tax in relation to the benefits we receive," said Head of Research Lukas Rühli.

From 2016 to 2022, all Swiss cantons combined recorded an average annual surplus of CHF 2.86 billion. According to the study, income taxes could have been reduced by 10 percent. Or alternatively, all direct taxes, including wealth tax, corporate profit tax and inheritance tax, could have been reduced by 5.6 percent.

However, there are major differences between the regions

The largest surpluses were recorded by Zug and Schaffhausen. Zurich, Thurgau and Aargau were in the middle range.

Anger over 50 wolves culled

Around 50 wolves, including two entire packs, have been killed as part of a two-month cull authorised by the Swiss authorities, environmental groups said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Bird Life Switzerland, the Swiss Wolf Group, Pro Natura and the WWF on Tuesday criticised the cull in a press release.

“The wolf, which is protected by law, has been demoted to the rank of pest,” they declared.

The number of wolves shot is based on statistics published by the cantons but the final figure may even be higher.

The four nature protection organisations claim "expeditious regulation of wolves" has been favoured over the protection of cattle herds.

They argue that recent protection measures were “effective” in reducing the number of animals killed by wolves and that figures show that 80 percent of wolf attacks are on unprotected herds.

The groups were angry that 23 grey wolves were shot despite the fact they only killed five sheep.

Advertisement

Switzerland's Federal Office for the Environment authorised five cantons to cull twelve wolf packs at the end of November.

Online streaming services in Switzerland prices have risen

Online streaming services offered in Switzerland, such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, have hiked their subscription fees in recent years, in some cases massively, an online price comparison by moneyland.ch

Moneyland.ch analysis shows that the price of a monthly subscription to sports service Dazn has risen from 22 francs to almost 35 francs

For the sports streaming service Swisscom Blue Sport, users now have to pay CHF49.90 a month, or 67 percent more.

Big online streaming services for series and films also saw prices rise.

According to Moneyland.ch, other platforms that have substantially raised their prices are Apple TV+ (82 percent) and Disney+ (81 percent).

“The price hikes for streaming subscriptions are massive. Officially, total inflation in Switzerland over the past five and ten years is around 5 percent. So streaming service providers have raised their prices far above inflation rates,” says Ralf Beyeler a telecoms expert from moneyland.ch.