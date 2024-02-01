Do you need to speak one of Switzerland's languages to study here?

Advertisement

The answer to this question depends on many variables, the most important of which are the university you choose to attend, and whether it is public or private.

Switzerland’s two top public universities — federal institutes of technology in Lausanne (EPFL) and Zurich (ETH) — conduct many of their courses in English, so the knowledge of French and German, respectively, is not needed.

(Note, however, that EPFL is seeking to limit the number of foreigners it admits each year, and ETH is considering a similar move as well).

A few other public universities also offer English taught degrees, including those of Basel, Geneva, St. Gallen, Bern, and Lugano, among others.

Others may offer a limited number of courses in English, with the bulk of the curriculum being taught in the language of the region.

However, there is also a number of private universities where all, or at least some, courses are taught in English.

Among them is the American University of Leysin, Webster University in Geneva, Business and Hotel Management School in Lausanne, and some others listed in this link.

Keep in mind that fees at public universities in Switzerland are lower (and often by much) for both Swiss and foreign students, than at private institutions, where the cost of tuition can amount to tens or even hundreds of thousands of francs a year.

READ ALSO: How much universities in Switzerland charge foreigners compared to locals

All this means that you can study in Switzerland, and even obtain a degree in some cases, if you only speak English.

Advertisement

Studying versus living

So yes, strictly speaking you can attend a Swiss university if you don’t speak German, French, or Italian.

This would be totally doable if you attend one of the above-mentioned universities, interact only with international students, and don’t venture outside the walls of your university or apartment.

If, however, you would like to participate in the life of your local community and mingle with the local population, then you will need at least some proficiency in the language of your region.

Basically, you will be facing the same problem as foreigners who come to Switzerland to work.

As The Local’s survey revealed, you can get along without knowing any of the local languages, especially if you work exclusively in English at a multinational company.

However, as one reader pointed out, “you would be missing out on an amazing country.”

“To truly integrate and not feel like a foreigner, it’s important to know the local language," another person said.

And yet another respondent noted that "you can probably get by just speaking English, but it's arrogant and incorrect to think that everyone should speak English" too.