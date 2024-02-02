Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Swiss government launches a ‘naturalisation self-test'

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has just launched the pilot phase of the ‘naturalisation self-test.’

It is intended for foreign nationals who would like to know whether they meet all the eligibility criteria for obtaining Swiss citizenship via the facilitated (‘fast-track’) procedure.

You can test your eligibility for this kind of naturalisation process here.

Nearly 20 percent of people in Switzerland are victims of racism

More than 17 percent of the population with a migrant background, as well as those aged 15 to 39, are the main targets of racism in Switzerland, according to figures released on Thursday by the Anti-Racism Service.

Racially-based discrimination permeates all areas of life, but is especially prevalent in the workplace, the study found.

In fact, among people who said they are victims of racism, 69 percent cited differences in treatment during the hiring process, insults and ‘moral harassment' at work, as well as salary gaps.

Racial incidents in public spaces are in the second place (30 percent), followed by those in schools (27 percent).

Switzerland’s most popular painkiller now costs twice as much

Dafalgan, the country’s best-selling painkiller has become more expensive: a package of 16 pills (500-mg) now costs 5.90 francs in some pharmacies — twice as much as before.

The drug’s manufacturer, UPSA, justifies this price increase by the impending move of the medication’s production process abroad.

In order to avoid shortage of this drug in Switzerland, “we will import paracetamol, the active ingredient in Dafalgan, from France,” UPSA said.

Through this relocation, “we guarantee that the Dafalgan will continue to be available at all times,” the company added.

Swiss farmers have started to turn road signs upside down

As farmers in France and Germany are continuing to demonstrate for higher pay and better conditions, Swiss farmers in some agricultural communities are picking up the practice of turning road signs upside down as well.

That’s because in Switzerland too farmers’s dissatisfaction 's “palpable,” according to Martin Rufer, spokesperson for the Swiss Farmers' Union.

But protests similar to those in France are not expected to erupt in Switzerland, he said.

Generally speaking, the Swiss are not as confrontational as their neighbours and therefore less likely to express their discontent in a disruptive manner.

