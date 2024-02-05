TELL US: Have you experienced racism or xenophobia living in Switzerland?

Advertisement

A recent report laid bare how many people with a foreign background had experienced discrimination living in Switzerland.

We'd like to hear from readers about their own experiences of life in Switzerland as a foreign resident. Have you experienced any form or racism or xenophobia? Has it affected your chances of getting a job or an apartment?

Take a minute to fill in the survey below and we'll use your responses in a future article.

If the survey does not appear below please click here to take part.