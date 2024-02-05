Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Now farmers in Geneva and Basel are also protesting

Joining a movement that has spread across Europe, Swiss farmers have demonstrated in Geneva and Basel for higher prices for their produce.

Thirty tractors rolled in the streets in each of the two cities on Saturday, and hundreds of people joined the protest on foot.

Among their main complaints: profit margins that Switzerland’s largest distributors, Migros and Coop, make from agricultural products, while farmers receive only a fraction of the cost.

Protesters demanded that the parliament implements measures mandating fairer and more transparent pricing agricultural produce.

And speaking of prices: Switzerland still has the most expensive Big Mac in the world

The Big Mac is a hamburger sold by McDonald’s chain across the world.

The Big Mac Index is an informal way of measuring, and comparing, Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) between different countries.

In the latest Index released by Statista, Switzerland was found (once again) to have the world’s priciest Big Mac, costing 8.17 US dollars (7.08) francs.

Note, however, that the Index doesn’t take into account median wages in each of the surveyed nation, nor how long an average person in a given country must work to earn enough money for a Big Mac.

Government in favour of automated driving rules

Currently, self-driving vehicles are not permitted in Switzerland.

However, that may soon change.

The Federal Council has given the green light to two ordinances regulating the use of vehicles equipped with an automated system.

The move follows a mostly positive feedback from various politicians, groups and associations gathered for the consultation process that closed on Friday.

SWISS airline’s flight crews can now change their look

The cabin personnel of Switzerland’s national airline could look different from now on.

That’s because the company decided to ‘modernise’ its dress code by making it gender-neutral.

For instance, women are no longer required to wear lipstick or shave their legs, and can wear a tie instead of a scarf.

As for male flight attendants and pilots, they are now allowed to wear lipstick, makeup, and nail polish.

In addition, for both sexes, small, non-offensive tattoos (except on the face) are now permitted, as are wigs, body piercings, as well as hairstyles — including dreadlocks and cornrow braids.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]





















