France or Switzerland: How does Geneva airport's border divide work?

Due to geography and planning challenges since the early 20th century, Geneva’s airport borders France on its north side.

Thanks to an agreement between the two countries in 1960, it’s accessible from and shared between Switzerland and France.

How does it work?

The airport is divided into two sectors - the French and Swiss.

In the French sector, only domestic flights to and from destinations within France are accessible. This sector is located within Pier F of the Main Terminal.

All other flights - including international long-haul flights - arrive and depart from the Swiss sector, which constitutes the rest of the Main Terminal.

Can you cross between the Swiss and the French parts of the airport?

You can - if you have a ticket for a flight that day, and you have your passport or identification documents with you.

This doesn’t involve custom controls if you’re travelling to or from a Schengen country. You will merely be asked to show your ticket and ID.

Where is the crossing point?

You can cross between the two sectors from the Swiss side on the Departures level. Follow the ‘Destination France’ signs near the Air France counters.

What if I’m catching a French domestic flight - do I need to pass through the Swiss section?

The entire process for French domestic flights takes place within the French sector, so there’s no need to cross over.

From arrival at the airport to check-in, to departure, you remain within France for all legal purposes.

Can I enter and exit the airport by car directly from France?

Yes, you can enter the airport from France, via the town of Ferney Voltaire. There, from the customs post, follow the signs to ‘Aéroport secteur France’.

Where are the Swiss entrances?

If you're driving to the airport, from within Switzerland, many choose to follow the signs from the city centre to Grand-Sanconnex where there is the ability to drop passengers off outside the terminal or use one of several long-term parking garages.

The airport also has a train station, which is an eight-minute trip from Geneva city centre, and costs 3,00 Swiss francs for a one-way ticket.

Is there public transport from the French side?

From what we can tell, unfortunately not. The consensus from the online discussion is that you’ll need to get a taxi to Ferney Voltaire from the airport if you’re proceeding further within France by public transport.

What about parking?

There is long-term parking entirely within the French section of the airport and these are signposted. According to a thread on EnglishForum, there are about 200 spots and you can see the current capacity via the GVApp.

Can I hire cars on both sides?

Yes, the big car rental firms have outlets on both sides of the airport. However, this is where one very important detail comes into play.

Drivers in Switzerland need to buy a vignette (electronic or physical sticker) that demonstrates that they have paid the road tax levied on all vehicles using the country’s motorways.

Additionally, there are differences in insurance liability between the two countries, meaning that crossing between the two results in times a vehicle is not covered.

Therefore, it’s imperative that if you’re renting a car at Geneva’s airport, it’s absolutely essential that you return it on the side that you hired it - otherwise you could be charged sizable fees.

What are your experiences with Geneva’s two airport sectors? Have you experienced any troubles passing between them? Let us know in the comments.