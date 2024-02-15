Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Avoid going to France this weekend

Due to train conductors’ strike planned from Friday, February 16th to Sunday, February 18th, only one in two TGVs will operate during this time.

While French commuters will clearly be the ones most affected by this industrial action, TGVs departing from Switzerland will also be impacted, though the exact extent of disruptions is not yet known according to Swiss national railways, SBB.

And in case you are wondering where else you should avoid traveling to in the coming days and weeks, Swiss motoring organisation TCS has a ‘strike schedule’ on its website.

In it, you will see that a general strike will take place in Italy on February 23rd, as well as on March 8th.

Health insurance to become more expensive for cross-border workers

During its spring session, which will be held from February 26th to March 15th, the parliament will decide whether to change the method of determining health insurance premiums in cantons where many cross-border workers are employed.

Specifically, G permit holders will be included in the overall calculation of risk.

As a result, local residents will benefit from some premium reductions, while border commuters who have opted for the Swiss insurance will pay considerably more.

For instance, basic insurance (KVG / LaMal) in the cantons of Basel-City will cost 13 francs less each month, and in Geneva, it will decrease by 14 francs.

On the other hand, the average premium for cross-border commuters domiciled in Germany will increase by around 45 francs, and for those living in France by around 129 francs per month.

Vaud and Geneva have highest tax burdens

The Federal Finance Administration (AFF) looked into how much, on average, each canton deducts from taxpayers' income.

Its findings? "Vaud and Geneva have the highest tax burdens with 25.6 percent” in 2024 — a figure which includes taxes on income, wealth and other smaller taxes.

Of the two, "Vaud presents one of the largest increases in that its tax revenues go up by 1.9 percent while taxable income has practically stagnated there,” AFF reported.

Swiss-UK agreement on mutual recognition of qualifications sent to parliament

On Wednesday, the Federal Council sent the agreement, reached in June 2023, to the parliament for ratification.

This pact officially validates UK-obtained credentials in Switzerland, and vice-versa.

“The agreement enables citizens of both countries to take up employment in regulated professional activities," the Federal Council said in a press release on Wednesday. "Swiss professionals and companies will benefit from the agreement as it will enable them to continue offering their services in the United Kingdom."

This agreement is needed as the UK is no longer part of the EU, which means British citizens lost many of the privileges they used to enjoy in Switzerland.

But a new treaty is set to eliminate some of the hassles on the job front.

