Why cross-border workers could pay higher Swiss health insurance premiums?

Advertisement

During its spring session, which will be held from February 26th to March 15th, the parliament will vote on whether G permit holders will be included in the overall health insurance scheme’s calculation of risk — a change that has been in the works for several years.

If it passes — as it is expected to — local residents of border cantons will benefit from some premium reductions, while border commuters who have opted for the Swiss insurance will pay more (see below).

Are cross-border workers obligated to take up Swiss insurance?

Basic health coverage (KVG / LaMal) is obligatory for everyone working in Switzerland.

Unlike permanent residents, however, cross-border commuters have a choice of being affiliated with the health insurance system in their home countries, or purchasing a Swiss policy, which covers their medical treatment in both nations.

Why is Switzerland including G permit holders in the overall calculation of risk?

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), “many cross-border workers choose to seek treatment in Switzerland, which contributes to increasing health costs. This is why the Federal Council is putting forward the principle of solidarity to include cross-border policyholders in the calculation of risk compensation."

The ‘principle of solidarity’ means that, rather than applying an individual approach to healthcare insurance, Switzerland’s system is based on the idea that all insured people form a group.

READ ALSO : How the Swiss health insurance system is based on solidarity

As a result of including G permit holders in the overall scheme, local residents will benefit from some premium reductions, while border commuters who have opted for the Swiss insurance will pay more.

For instance, basic insurance premium for residents of Basel-City will cost 13 francs less each month, and in Geneva, it will decrease by 14 francs.

At the national level, however, premiums for permanent residents are expected to decrease by an average of only 1.60 francs per month.

On the other hand, the average premium for cross-border commuters domiciled in Germany will increase by around 45 francs, and for those living in France by around 129 francs per month.

Concretely, this means that G permit holders from Germany will pay 295 francs a month, and those from France 336 francs.

Advertisement

Is Swiss insurance scheme more expensive for cross-border workers than the one in their country?

It depends.

As an example, according to an information website for G permit holders from France, it is not necessarily the case.

That’s because "in the case of French health insurance, the price is indexed to your salary. The higher your salary, the more you pay."

In Switzerland, on the other hand, health insurance is not income-based.

It follows that cross-border employees from Italy, Germany, and Austria, should also calculate which country's insurance system is more beneficial for them.