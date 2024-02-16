Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
French train strike continues to impact Switzerland this weekend; Swiss consumers are more optimistic about prices; and more news in our roundup on Friday.
French railway strike to impact Switzerland this weekend
Continuing until Monday morning, the train conductors’ strike in France will affect rail traffic throughout the weekend in Switzerland as well.
Around half of the regular international connections will not be provided.
The TGV operating company Lyria has announced that five connections between Paris, Geneva, Lausanne, Basel, and Zurich will be canceled.
Swiss consumer sentiment is up, at last
After a slump in 2023, consumers in Switzerland are now a bit more optimistic about their purchasing power, according to a new report from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).
They “also expect their household's financial situation to ease somewhat in the coming months," SECO said in a press release.
"At the same time, they are more confident about short-term price developments.”
Nevertheless, despite feeling more positive, consumers “remain cautious about making major purchases,” SECO added.
READ ALSO: Why some things in Switzerland will become cheaper in 2024
Migros is (still) Switzerland’s favourite brand
The country’s leading retailer again tops the Brand Indicator list — an annual ranking of 100 most popular brand names in Switzerland.
The ranking includes not only Swiss companies, but foreign ones as well.
Among those, WhatsUp and Google are in the second and third position, respectively
Swiss brands that did especially well — apart from Migros — are its rival Coop, as well as Twint, Gruyère, and Lindt, all of which are ranked in the top-10.
Swiss Post is not just about mail
Since Thursday, the company is offering its own mobile phone subscriptions to compete, price-wise, with those already available in Switzerland.
The two cheapest offers, currently set at 9.95 and 19.95 francs per month, are mainly limited to use in Switzerland, while the Europe (29.95/month) and World (49.95/month) subscriptions include more services outside the country.
Those interested can take out a subscription online or in person at a post office.
