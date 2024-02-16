Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

French railway strike to impact Switzerland this weekend

Continuing until Monday morning, the train conductors’ strike in France will affect rail traffic throughout the weekend in Switzerland as well.

Around half of the regular international connections will not be provided.

The TGV operating company Lyria has announced that five connections between Paris, Geneva, Lausanne, Basel, and Zurich will be canceled.

#TrafficInfo

Due to a strike, TGV Lyria traffic will be disrupted from 15 to 19 February. Please check the updated transport plan here, in order to follow the impact of this event on your travel ➡️ https://t.co/qmXdy60M9w

1/2 pic.twitter.com/VMqoF4bmis — TGV Lyria (@TGV_Lyria) February 15, 2024

Swiss consumer sentiment is up, at last

After a slump in 2023, consumers in Switzerland are now a bit more optimistic about their purchasing power, according to a new report from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

They “also expect their household's financial situation to ease somewhat in the coming months," SECO said in a press release.

"At the same time, they are more confident about short-term price developments.”

Nevertheless, despite feeling more positive, consumers “remain cautious about making major purchases,” SECO added.

READ ALSO: Why some things in Switzerland will become cheaper in 2024

Advertisement

Migros is (still) Switzerland’s favourite brand

The country’s leading retailer again tops the Brand Indicator list — an annual ranking of 100 most popular brand names in Switzerland.

The ranking includes not only Swiss companies, but foreign ones as well.

Among those, WhatsUp and Google are in the second and third position, respectively

Swiss brands that did especially well — apart from Migros — are its rival Coop, as well as Twint, Gruyère, and Lindt, all of which are ranked in the top-10.

Advertisement

Swiss Post is not just about mail

Since Thursday, the company is offering its own mobile phone subscriptions to compete, price-wise, with those already available in Switzerland.

The two cheapest offers, currently set at 9.95 and 19.95 francs per month, are mainly limited to use in Switzerland, while the Europe (29.95/month) and World (49.95/month) subscriptions include more services outside the country.

Those interested can take out a subscription online or in person at a post office.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]











