Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Good news: the Lufthansa strike will not have a major impact on Switzerland

The Lufthansa ground staff strike, announced for today in Germany, is not expected to have significant repercussions on flights to and from Switzerland. So far, only a few routes have been canceled.

At Geneva airport, six flights departing from Geneva and seven arriving are cancelled. These are connections between Geneva, Munich and Frankfurt.

Zurich Airport does not expect a significant impact either. Only four routes offered by Lufthansa on Tuesday to Munich and Frankfurt were canceled.

At Basel-Mulhouse EuroAirport, four Lufthansa flights were canceled in total.

Rents in Switzerland still on the upward trend

This may not be ‘news’ as such, but latest numbers show that rents continue to soar — more in some regions than others.

On average, rents are now 1.9 percent higher than at the same time last year, according to the index released on Monday by the real estate platform Homegate and Zurich Cantonal Bank.

Regionally, rents in Graubünden increased the most (+8.5%), followed by Zug (+7.3 percent) and Zurich by 7 percent.

Significant hikes were also noted in Geneva (+5.2 percent), as well as in Lucerne and Bern (4.8 percent each).

Zurich cantonal deputies are calling for four more weeks of parental leave

The proposal had already been discussed in the past, with no tangible progress made.

Now MPs in the local parliament are-launching the debate, pushing for 20 weeks of paid parental leave — six weeks more than currently for mothers.

Fathers are currently entitled to only two weeks of paid leave.

The future of this proposal is difficult to gauge eight now, as right-wing groups have already said they would oppose it.

Out of the darkness...light! (Though you my not even notice it)

Today, daylight speeds up to three minutes per day, according to the Almanac, a very useful annual calendar that contains astronomical data and tide tables, among other information.

"On February 20th, the day length is 10 hours, 53 minutes, and on the 21st, it's 10 hours, 56 minutes," it says.

This means that dark early mornings and dark early evenings are on the way out.

Hopefully, spring is on its way in.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]














