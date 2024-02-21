Caves to castles: 10 of Switzerland's most unforgettable hotel experiences

Advertisement

Felsenhotel La Claustra - Comfortable undercover

Airolo, Ticino

Formerly part of Switzerland’s imposing alpine defences, this erstwhile bunker is now a four-star hotel, Felsenhotel La Claustra, that offers a unique underground experience alongside a spectacular location in Switzerland’s border region with Italy.

Reviews praise the excellent food and good wellness facilities, even featuring an outdoor pool. Others, however, issue a clear warning: if snow’s still on the ground when you arrive, the only way to the entrance is with a snow plough!

Im neusten Blogpost gibt es unter anderem einen Einblick ins Felsenhotel la Claustra https://t.co/zSbg1DmXbV pic.twitter.com/trZcwz7j4W — Anita (@travelitach) July 18, 2016

Berggasthaus Aescher - Hanging around with spectacular views

Weissbad, Appenzell Innerrhoden

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more spectacular location to stay. Comprising part of the Wildkirchli caves, Berggasthaus Aescher has been attracting visitors for thousands of years - from Neolithic hunters to 17th-century hermits.

Since the 1860s, it’s been host to a guesthouse with spectacular views across the Alps. From 2019 onwards, a local events agency, Pfefferbeere, took on the accommodation, culinary and event offerings, making it a real draw for visitors seeking boutique experiences.

Berggasthaus Aescher is a famous mountain restaurant built into the side of the cliffs near Appenzell which is east of Zürich. Don't make me get my slides out. #Switzerland pic.twitter.com/xyokwFOWzf — j.riehl (@SilentJokum) August 28, 2023

BlackRock - Free helicopter parking

Stalden, Valais

BlackRock is a tiny two-person lodge near Stalden, but take heart: There’s free parking for your helicopter! Flights around the local region can be arranged for those without their own chopper - a fantastic option, knowing that the iconic Matterhorn is so close.

Reviews praise the modern, boutique facilities and the views across the mountain valley. Special recognition is also given to the owner, Otto, who advises visitors looking for unforgettable local experiences.

Kloster Kappel - A hotel stay good for the (eternal) soul

Kappel am Albis, Zurich

Kloster Kappel is one of Switzerland’s most historic monasteries, founded in the 12th century by local nobility. Until the Reformation, it was a local seat of power, with many possessions across the region. So much was its local power that two battles were fought on its doorstep in the 16th century.

Now owned by the Zurich diocese of the Protestant church, guests can stay and unwind among the gorgeous surroundings. The Klosterkeller and Klostercafe also showcase homemade regional dishes using local ingredients - some even grown on monastery grounds.

Der #rrzh hat beschlossen, dem Verein Kloster Kappel (VKK) einen Beitrag aus dem Gemeinnützigen Fonds von 11 Mio Franken für die Revitalisierung eines grossen Teils der Klosteranlage zu gewähren. Der #rrzh beantragt dem #krzh, diesen Beitrag zu genehmigen.https://t.co/olmHOhSuaP pic.twitter.com/fNZREEZBZz — Kanton Zürich (@KantonZuerich) September 9, 2021

Schloss Burgdorf - A hotel fit for a mediaeval knight

Burgdorf, Bern

Regarding historical locations, Schloss Burgdorf, a short distance from Bern, has played a central role in local history. Indeed, this is where the Canton of Bern essentially came into being, with the fiefdom of the famous Zähringer dynasty ruling from the castle for several centuries.

In the 21st century, the Schloss hosts a museum, restaurant and youth hostel, each with fantastic reviews and a reputation for providing a suitably regal reception for visitors.

Schloss Burgdorf is a castle in the canton of Bern in Switzerland. It is a Swiss heritage site of national significance. pic.twitter.com/HgvrhwyyIP — Lady of the Castles (@KasteelVrouwtje) May 10, 2021

Whitepod Original - Life in a bubble

Monthey, Valais

Talk about transparency: the rooms of Whitepod Original constitute geodesic domes, with massive clear windows giving wide-angle views across mountains and alpine pastures. For those wanting something cosier, an additional eighteen cabins offer traditional alpine comforts.

A gourmet restaurant, ‘La Tsijiri’, sits at the centre of the collection of roughly nineteen domes. It is committed to local dishes paired with the best Swiss wines. Another brasserie, ‘La Cerniers’, offers heartier local fare.

Tschuggen Grand Hotel - The (alpine) peak of design

Arosa, Graubünden

Ever stayed in a hotel with its own railway? The whisper-quiet Tschuggen Express ferries guests from the five-star Tschuggen Grand Hotel in Arosa to the ski slopes. The very definition of a design hotel, it features a unique, lively style against an absolutely spectacular mountainside backdrop.

Many guests come for the 1000 sqm spa and wellness area, boasting a cutting-edge design built from mountain granite. You can even get your hair done by professionals working there.

Amazing view of Amazing Tschuggen Grand Hotel in Arosa, Switzerland pic.twitter.com/Z7dpbzlkoG — Hazel Curry (@HazelCurry2000) January 13, 2022

Hotel & Berghaus Val Sinestra - Where the guests never leave

Sent, Graubünden

There is a not unsubstantial segment of the travelling public who finds the thought of staying in a haunted hotel quite thrilling, the author included. For those who enjoy such a prospect, the Hotel Val Sinestra offers cosy accommodation, great food, beautiful surroundings - and paranormal activity.

See, the Hotel Val Sinestra began as a sanatorium in 1904. Many suffering from illnesses such as tuberculosis came in search of relief from the healing spring waters nearby and the fresh mountain air. According to many visitors, some always stayed. Poltergeist activity within the hotel has been widely reported, and TV psychics have posited that former patients are responsible.

Übernachtungstipp für #Halloween: Im ehemaligen Kurhaus Val Sinestra soll es spuken. Der Hausgeist heisse Hermann und sei ein ehemaliger Gast, der nicht auschecken wolle, so zumindest die Legende. https://t.co/ESl7hibHBb pic.twitter.com/ewaM7qfMGj — Graubünden (@Graubunden) October 31, 2021

Rosita - On the road

Wittenbach, St Gallen

What about accommodation that you can take with you? Based near Wittenbach, Gerold Huber has lovingly restored six caravans from the former GDR and converted them into ‘rolling luxury hotels’ under the name 'Rosita',

Each can be rented with an accompanying diesel or electric vehicle and is ideal for short stays across the Lake Constance region. Best of all, you get to pick your own views!

Null Stern

Nothing but the basics, all over Switzerland

Null Stern (which translates in German to zero star) is perhaps the most unique experience on this list - you get just a bed and a butler! Devised by conceptual artists, the Riklin brothers, luxury beds are placed each year in stunning locations across Switzerland. Guests are provided with an on-call butler and provided breakfast - and that’s it! The rest is up to you. Hope for good weather!

As the concept creators note - ‘the only star is you’!

Do you have any suggestions for cool places to stay in Switzerland? Let us know in the comments or email us at [email protected].