Winter weather set to make a comeback in Swiss mountains

So far, people in Switzerland have seen spring-like weather this February.

And with a warm wind expected on Thursday, temperatures could even reach up to 18C.

But there's good news for winter-weather lovers and sports enthusiasts - a cold front is forecast to arrive on Friday with lots of fresh snowfall in the mountains.

"It will be mildest on Thursday, when the warm wind will push temperatures in the Alpine valleys up to around 15 to 18C. Temperatures will also remain in the double-digit range on the Central Plateau," Roger Perret, a meteorologist from MeteoNews, told Swiss newspaper Blick.

In the south of Graubünden and in the northern Ticino Alps, up to 70 centimetres of fresh snow is expected from around 1,500 metres. In the rest of the Alps it will be 20 to 30 centimetres.

"People in the mountains can look forward to fresh snow, especially in southern and eastern Switzerland," said Perret.

Some snow is even possible at the Chur Rhine Valley.

A glimmer of hope for ski resorts?

It comes as many ski resorts have been grappling with the lack of snow, as The Local has been reporting.

Some have been introducing fake snow or offering other activities such as hiking and mini-golf to keep people entertained during the winter season.

Cooler weather and snow will be welcome for the resorts that are struggling this winter. But there's also a downside - the risk of avalanches goes up with the snow, especially in the resorts at higher altitudes.

"With more fresh snow, a 'considerable' avalanche risk of level 3 is to be expected," warned Perret.

Over the course of Friday, the weather will improve from the west and there is likely to be sunny spells. The temperature could rise up to 10C.

The weekend will continue to be changeable in Switzerland, with a mix of clouds, sunshine and isolated showers.