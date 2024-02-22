7 unmissable events in Switzerland in March 2024

Advertisement

Here are some of the best cultural, sporting and festive events across Switzerland taking place across the country this March.

Chalandamarz

Throughout Graubunden, March 1st

Kick off March with a folk festival designed to shake the winter blues. Throughout the canton of Graubünden, at Chalandamarz, young boys, dressed in traditional costumes parade through the streets of towns and villages, cracking whips and shaking belts of bells, to scare off evil spirits.

As is the case with most Alpine celebrations, once the parade is done, it’s time to party.

Look on the website of communities throughout the region to find procession dates - usually March 1st - and times.

Nostalgierennen

Rosswald, March 2nd

It’s the race of the year… 1924, that is. Every year, contestants gather in their finest vintage costumes and ski equipment at the Valais village of Rosswald for a day of racing. Not only are their prizes for the winners of each race in a number of age categories, but there are also prizes for the best and most authentic vintage ensemble.

If you want to get involved - or just to watch the spectacle - you can find more information on the race day website.

Advertisement

Coveted. Cared for. Martyred.

Landesmuseum Zurich, from March 15th

Switzerland is a treasure house of medieval art, insulated from much of the destruction that raged across the rest of Europe over the last few centuries. Therefore, when a Swiss museum puts on an exhibition of treasures from this period, it’s a real treat.

Starting March 15th, ‘Coveted. Cared for. Martyred.’ at the Landesmuseum Zurich examines the mediaeval relationship with the human body - from healing to the martyrdom of saints. Alongside paintings, statues and prints from across Switzerland, there are also works borrowed from museums and galleries in Austria and Germany.

Shapes Festival

Leysin, March 18th - 24th

The Globe-trotting Shapes Festival comes to the Alpine resort of Leysin, close to Geneva, Lausanne and Montreux in mid-March. Gathering some of the worlds greatest electronic music artists, this year’s line up includes Saichi Terada, MCDE and Kode9.

Expect seven days of electronic music, skiing, snowboarding and partying in one of the world’s most scenic locations for a dance music festival.

Tickets and more information can be found on the festival website.

Advertisement

Lucerne Festival

Throughout the city of Lucerne, from March 22nd

The Lucerne Festival is one of the world’s premiere classical music festivals, stretching throughout the year in curated blocks of programming. Commencing March 22nd, the Frühlings-Fest 2024 segment offers a preview of the year’s events, with the Lucerne Festival Orchestra and soloists performing works with an emphasis on Beethoven.

At 5.00 AM, the Luzerner Fasnacht kicked off with the "Urknall" and we wish all participants a rüüdig schöni Fasnacht 🎉

Beethoven is having fun – but he's also looking forward to our #SpringFestival, when the #LucerneFestivalOrchestra will play some of his most exciting works. pic.twitter.com/ke7IPsgcLL — Lucerne Festival (@LucerneFestival) February 8, 2024

More information and tickets can be secured on the festival website.

International Jazz Festival Bern

Throughout the city of Bern, starting March 19th

International musicians are getting ready to head to Bern for the city's 49th jazz festival.

Talented musicians like D.K Harrell, the Paquito D’Rivera Quintet and Toronzo Cannon will take to the stage at Marians Jazzroom.

Tickets are already on sale - so music lovers should move quickly if they want to check it out. The event is on until May 25th.

Tulip Festival

Morges (Lake Geneva), starting March 29th

The Fête de la Tulipe or Tulip Festival is an annual event held in the city of Morges every year featuring more than 140,000 flowers and around 350 varieties of tulips.

Morges Tulip Festival pic.twitter.com/qm4v9nrToI — Moyette Gibbons (@MoyetteG) May 20, 2023

This year's theme is 'Countries of the World'. You can visit to walk around and admire the flowers, but you might also want to take part in activities.

The programme features lots of events, including music and dance - and even a 'seed bomb workshop' on March 31st.

The event lasts right through until May 12th.

With reporting by Rachel Loxton