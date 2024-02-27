30,000 Zurich city workers told to pay back double salaries

Advertisement

Staff were paid twice on Monday "due to a technical processing error", the city's finance department said in a statement, in a blunder that saw an extra 175 million Swiss francs ($200 million) going out the door.

The Zurich Cantonal Bank, which triggered the double payment, apologised.

"The employees of the city of Zurich are obliged to repay the amount," the finance department said.

"The bank is working with the city of Zurich on a proposed solution for asimple repayment of the amount paid twice."

The error was pinned on software from a supplier to telecoms operator Swisscom.

"Swisscom is aware of the explosive nature of this incident and apologises for the inconvenience caused," it said, adding that it was conducting an investigation.

"Many employees took it with a sense of humour," said Claudia Naegeli, spokeswoman for the finance department in Switzerland's biggest city.

Some wondered whether it was a pilot project for an extra month's salary, "or just wrote, 'thank-you, please repeat'," she told AFP.