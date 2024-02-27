Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Government’s price monitoring office sees more consumer complaints

In 2023, the government’s Price Watchdog office had processed 2,775 consumer complaints regarding costs of goods and services — 407 more cases than reported the previous year.

More than 20 percent of objections were about energy prices, according to the annual report released by the Office on Monday.

Prices in the health sector constituted 13.4 percent of all complaints, followed by those relating to public transport (5.5 percent) and food (5 percent).

Some Swiss retirees fall into a ‘pension hole’

People aged between 58 and 68 are most affected by shortfall in pensions — a situation that happens when the government doesn’t have sufficient assets to pay out full pensions.

For instance, analysis of pension funds shows that someone who retired in 2010 at age 65 receives a total of 57,000 francs a year from the first and second-pillar pensions.

Those who retired more recently, however, or will retire in the next few years, will only receive 49,000 francs — that is, 8,000 francs less.

READ ALSO: Is it worthwhile setting up a private pension plan in Switzerland?

Advertisement

Bachelor’s degree a ‘rarity’ in Switzerland

Only 2.9 percent of people working in Switzerland have a Bachelor’s degree from a general university, according to an analysis by Avenir Suisse, a think-tank for economic and social issues.

This number is much lower than for those with a Master’s degree (12 percent) or a Bachelor from a specialised university (8.9 percent).

“The potential of university bachelor’s degrees is not being sufficiently exploited,” the think-tank concluded.

It added, however, that “approximately 87 percent of university students start a Master's degree programme within two years after obtaining their Bachelor's degree.”

Advertisement

Artificial intelligence to trump over manual skills in Zurich schools

The cantonal government accepted a motion put forth by Radical-Liberal MPs, seeking to scrap elementary school courses that teach students to type on a keyboard.

That skill — which opponents of the move say is essential in the professional world — is no longer useful, according to supporters of the proposal.

As one of them pointed out, she dictated her vote to the computer, which then wrote the text.

“And for punctuation, there is ChatGPT,” the MP added.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]



