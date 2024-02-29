Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

MPs want to protect foreign women from domestic violence

Currently, many women of foreign nationality who are victims of domestic violence in Switzerland don’t report the incidents because they fear losing their residence permit in the event of separation from their spouses.

Some victims therefore refuse to end violent relationships, but the Council of States has developed a project aimed at strengthening the protection of these women.

Both chambers of the parliament have accepted this motion, but National Council still has to resolve some discrepancies.

The right to vote for 16-year-olds is nixed

The issue has been debated in the parliament for several years, but on Wednesday the National Council decided to scrap this motion.

The reason is that introduction of the right to vote at 16 would contradict the civil and criminal rights and duties provided in the constitution for Swiss citizens — but only from the age of 18.

Only Swiss citizens from the age of 18 will continue to have voting rights in national referendums and elections, though some cantons and municipalities allow long-tern foreign residents to cast votes on local issues.

Geneva healthcare workers may have to lend a hand in France

As many healthcare professionals from France work in Geneva, and there is a shortage in the health sector in France, the mayor of the border town of Annemasse is pushing for these cross-border employees to “help out” their colleagues in Haute-Savoie and Ain.

Given higher salaries and better working conditions in Swiss hospitals, French medical personnel prefers to work in Switzerland; currently, about 60 percent of employees at the Geneva University Hospitals come from France.

However, the mayor, Christian Dupessey, argues that France has paid for the health professionals’ education and they should therefore be obligated to help out when needed in healthcare establishments in French regions of Haute-Savoie and Ain.

Optimistic forecast for Switzerland's economy

The short-term outlook for the Swiss economy is positive, as indicated by the UBS-CFA index on Wednesday.

Experts also expect the Swiss National Bank to drop its interest rates from the current 1.75 to 1.50 percent by June, which would result in better terms for those wishing to takeout loans.

