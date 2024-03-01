Five big news stories from Switzerland you need to know about this week

Advertisement

EU vs. third countries: Who has faster track to Swiss citizenship?

In Switzerland, not all foreigners are considered "equal" in terms of residency and work permits.

But when it comes to naturalisation, they all have the same access to the Swiss passport — though, depending on their nationalities, some have to wait for it longer than others.

Switzerland’s hospitals are well ranked

Several Swiss hospitals — including the ones in Zurich, Basel, Geneva, Basel, and Lausanne — got high scores in the ranking of healthcare facilities around the world.

This confirms that Switzerland has top-notch health system in international comparison.

MPs to help foreign victims of abuse to remain in Switzerland

Many foreign women who are victims of domestic violence don’t report these offences to the police for the fear of being deported.

To remedy this situation, both chambers of Switzerland’s parliament are seeking a new law to prevent these victims, who are abused by their partners, from losing their residency rights.

A rail tunnel will be built along Lake Geneva

The train line between Lausanne and Geneva, which is an important part of Switzerland’s rail network, has been experiencing many disruptions.

Swiss MPs have therefore green-lighted the construction of a 9-kilometre-long railway tunnel between two Vaud towns “to increase capacity [on the line] and give more flexibility to operations.”

Zug suffers from Switzerland’s worst housing shortage

Finding an affordable place to live in the tiny Swiss canton is nearly impossible, with the number of reasonably priced rental options becoming scarcer each year.

Official statistics indicate that “nowhere else in Switzerland is the housing shortage as acute as in Zug".

This is due mostly to the scarcity of building land in and around the canton’s 11 municipalities

