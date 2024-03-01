Switzerland to enforce new speed rule for electric bikes from April

Advertisement

Electric bikes are very popular in Switzerland, and from April 1st certain e-bikes will be subject to a new safety rule.

Speedometer

All high-speed e-bikes, that is, the ones that exceed 45 km/h, will have to be equipped with a speedometer when they are put into circulation for the first time.

Owners of fast electric bikes that are already in circulation, on the other hand, have until April 1st, 2027 to equip their bikes with a tachometer — an instrument which measures the working speed of an engine.

This measure is being put in place to avoid cyclists speeding in areas limited to 20 or 30 km/h, the government said.

This measure, which applies to all public traffic areas, aims to increase visibility and therefore improve the safety of electric bicycle drivers, according to the government.

This new rule will be an addition to the already existing electric bike regulations:

