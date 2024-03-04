'Swisslos': Everything you need to know about the Swiss Lotto

Advertisement

A record jackpot of 64.59 million francs was won Saturday March 2nd in Switzerland by a single ticket-holder — the biggest ever scooped by an individual in the organisation’s more than 50-year-history.

The winning ticket was purchased by a person in the German or Italian-speaking part of Switzerland, Swiss Lottery (Swisslos) announced.

The lucky new multi-millionaire, who is now richer by 64,585,388 francs and 20 cents, was not identified, and will remain unknown unless he or she decides to reveal their identity.

However, judging by this tongue-in-cheek post on X (formerly Twitter) the person prefers to remain anonymous.

The person got the right combination of numbers: 5 14 33 35 36 41.

How many Swiss lotteries are there?

There are two major ones: Swisslos, which operates in Swiss-German cantons as well as in Ticino.

In the French-speaking cantons, there is the Loterie Romande.

They offer various games, such as Euro Millions, Euro Dreams, Swiss Loto, Magic 3, Magic 4, Loto Express, Banco, and others.

Both also operate on the same principle — that the money they collect from players is donated to charities and public causes, including in the areas of the arts, sports, the environment, education, and and social welfare.

How can you buy lottery tickets in Switzerland?

First of all, you must be at least 18 years old.

Tickets for Swiss lotteries (as well as for Euromillions) can be purchased at most kiosks, as well as at Coop Pronto and Migrolino convenience stores at petrol stations.

You can also buy them directly on the websites of Swisslos and Loterie Romande.

Note, however, that there are geographical limitations, as residents of the six French-speaking cantons (Geneva, Vaud, Valais, Neuchâtel, Jura, and Fribourg) can only set up online accounts with the Loterie Romande, and residents of Swiss-German cantons, Ticino, as well as Liechtenstein can only open a Swisslos online account.

Congratulations, you won! How can you redeem winning lottery tickets?

Small winnings (up to 1,000 francs) can be paid out in cash at the kiosk or another outlet that sells tickets.

If you win more than 1,000 francs, you have to submit your lottery ticket to Swisslos or Loterie Romande, providing your name, address, and bank account information.

It is best to send this letter by registered mail, so you have proof of shipment.

If you pay the lottery online, the money you win is credited to your online account, with amounts exceeding 1,000 francs automatically transferred to your Swiss bank account.

Do you have to pay tax on your winnings?

It depends on how much you win. In Switzerland, lottery winnings from Swisslos and Loterie Romande of up to 1,056,600 francs are exempted from tax.

The lottery company will automatically deduct 35 percent of the taxable portion of your winnings as a withholding tax, but you can claim reimbursement of this withholding tax from your cantonal tax office.

Any winnings above this amount are subject to federal, cantonal, and municipal income taxes.

If you are unsure what is and is not taxable, ask a tax professional.

If you win that much money, you will be able to afford to pay for their advice.

