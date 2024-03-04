Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

French-speaking Switzerland drove the 'yes' vote

Though nearly 60 percent of voters across the country approved the push for the 13th pension payment yesterday, most 'yeses' came from the French-speaking part of the country.

The majority came from canton Jura, with over 90 percent of people in several municipalities voting in support of the proposal. The backing was also very strong in Vaud.

On the other hand, the opposition to the 13th pension was strongest in the cantons of Uri and Bern, where more than 70 percent cast the 'no' vote.

Legal basis for taxation of cross-border employees working from home to be created

The Federal Council is set to establish legal basis for taxing those who are teleworking from a neighbouring state for a Swiss employer.

While rules for G-permit holders who commute to a physical Swiss office call for taxation in Switzerland, those working from their homes in France, Germany, Italy, or Austria are taxed by their home countries.

The goal of this move is to ensure that Switzerland loses as little tax revenue as possible, the government said.

Migros and Coop ban cashiers from wearing headscarves

A recent case of Switzerland’s largest supermarket chain, Migros, firing a cashier who refused to remove her Islamic headscarf, sparked accusations of religious discrimination, as well as a lawsuit.

However, the retailer, as well as its main rival, Coop, both argue that their company dress codes clearly state that employees who are in direct contact with customers are no allowed to wear clothing that is not part of the sales uniform.

“This includes religious headgear, including headscarves, turbans or kippahs,” said Migros spokesperson Carmen Hefti.

The price of Swiss milk is set to increase

From the month of July, a litre of milk will cost 3 cents more than currently, according to the umbrella organisation for Swiss dairies.

The hike is driven by “a very difficult market situation, particularly in the cheese sector” the group said in a press release.

For example, in 2023, “for the first time, more cheese was imported than exported.”

Higher price will therefore improve “the tense economic situation of milk producers.”



