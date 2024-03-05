Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Radicalised teenager behind Zurich stabbing: how could this happen?

The revelation that a 15-year-old boy who pledged alliance to the Islamic State stabbed an Orthodox Jew on Saturday, sent shockwaves throughout the country.

The debate centres around one question: how could the perpetrator become radicalised at such a young age?

According to Swiss radicalisation expert Thomas Kessler, this is not unusual.

"The indoctrination starts early," he said "If the parents are anti-Semitic, the children will be too."



A clinic for TikTok addicts opens its doors in Switzerland

Faced with growing demand, an establishment for young adults addicted to social media opened its doors in Thun, canton Bern — the first of its kind in Switzerland.

TikTok is one of the most popular apps among 12 to 19 year olds, according to a study from the University of Zurich.

Some make “problematic use” of this and other social networks to the point of needing psychological help.

Momentum for the next referendum is already growing

Now that the proposal for the 13th pension has been accepted, another hot-button topic will be voted on during the next referendum on June 9th: the cost of health insurance.

It calls for premiums be capped at 10 percent of a person's disposable income.

If the cost exceeds this threshold, the 'extra' amount would be paid for by cantonal and federal subsidies.

Ahead this week: German’s transport sector to strike

Two strikes are planned from Thursday that are bound to affect Switzerland as well :

Germany's Verdi union is calling on Lufthansa ground staff to stage a two-day strike from 4 am on Thursday until 7:10 am on Saturday, affecting some 200,000 air travellers.

German train drivers will also strike Thursday from 2 am until Friday at 1 pm. It too will impact cross-border rail traffic between Switzerland and Germany.

