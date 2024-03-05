Zurich airport to push ahead with runway extension after vote passes

Advertisement

Some 61.7 percent of Zurich voters approved the extensions, with a turnout of 57.6 percent.

Authorities can now move ahead with a 400-metre extension to one runway and a 280m lengthening of another.

It will come at a cost of 250 million francs, which Zurich airport will pay for.

Zurich airport is Switzerland's biggest and busiest hub. Those in favour of the runway extensions say the plan is not to increase airport traffic but improve safety.

Following a close call involving two Swissair aircraft almost colliding on take-off in March 2011, a review by the government found that lengthening the runways would result in improved safety outcomes.

The Board of Airline Representatives in Switzerland said that lengthening runways would allow the airport to operate its runways, "but rather at reducing the complexity of the runway system, thus enhancing safety."

"The entire airport community will have a better and saver infrastructure and environment," the board argues.

Opponents - including the Green Party - based their objections on the perception that construction work on the runway would cause environmental damage, heavier aircraft using the airport would create more pollution and more noise.