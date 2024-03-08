Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

And now it is Italy’s turn to strike

A day after Germany’s transport sector started its industrial action on Thursday, a nationwide 24-hour general strike is taking place in Italy today.

Airline, rail and public transport passengers may face delays and/or cancellations.

SWISS airlines has not communicated about flight disruptions between Swiss and Italian airports.

The website of Swiss national railways (SBB) merely mentions that "due to a strike, rail traffic in Italy is limited. Please refer to the affected railway companies for possible effects on your journey. Due to the short notice, the SBB online timetable cannot be updated."

The message here is clear: If you are planning to travel to Italy today or on Saturday, you may want to cancel your trip, though travel by car should in principle not be affected.

An elected official wants…guns in Swiss schools

Though this idea may seem extreme to many people, MP Nils Fiechter from the Swiss People's Party is suggesting that the handling of assault rifles should be compulsory in secondary schools.

“The training of citizens in the use of weapons must be ensured as early as possible,” he said, adding that this skill is especially important to ensure readiness in case of invasion.

And in line with Switzerland’s ‘responsible gun culture,’ shooting courses would be integrated into a school curriculum, along with firearms training, to be coordinated by cantons, Feichter said.

READ ALSO: Understanding Switzerland's obsession with guns

MPs call for an 'action plan' against anti-Semitism

The National Council adopted a motion on Thursday asking the Federal Council to develop a plan against racism and anti-Semitism.

Such a move would involve adopting a national strategy in collaboration with the cantons.

“Saturday's attack in Zurich is an attack against all of us, against the essence of Switzerland, against respect for others, and against our constitutional values,” said MP Damien Cottier.

READ ALSO: What do we know about the stabbing of Jewish man in Zurich

Swiss unemployment rate falls further

Already lower than elsewhere in Europe, the unemployment rate in Switzerland had dropped — albeit slightly— in February compared to January — down from 2.5 to 2.4 percent, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.

The number of people registered with regional employment offices fell by 1.1 percent over one month, and the number of unemployed people from 15 to 24 years of age declined by 2.1 percent.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]











