Five hikers found dead in Swiss Alps

Poor weather conditions complicated the search in the mountains, but a team of rescuers was finally able to be dispatched to the area by helicopter, where they "discovered the bodies of five of the six people reported missing", Valais cantonal police announced on Monday.

After the group, which left Zermatt on Saturday morning toward the resort of Arolla, had not arrived at their destination at 4 pm, a family member had alerted the police.

The search was launched on the Zermatt-Arolla hiking route, focusing especially on the Col de Tête Blanche sector located at the altitude of approximately 3,500 metres.

"All day Sunday, the various specialised units of the Cantonal Police, in particular the mountain group as well as the technical and telecommunications officers, were engaged alongside the rescuers and the army air forces," the police said.

Around 9:20 p.m., rescuers reached the Tête Blanche sector, where they discovered the bodies of five of the six missing people. The search for the sixth person is continuing.

The identities of the people, aged 21 to 58 years old, have not been released, but the police said that five who were found dead were members of the same Valais family. The sixth person was from Fribourg.