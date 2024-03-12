Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

German transport strikes continue

Not a week has gone by without a strike or two being called in Germany recently. And there's more misery ahead for passengers as rail and air travel is to be impacted in simultaneous industrial action this week.

It is expected to disrupt train travel to and from Switzerland today and Wednesday..

“Due to a strike, rail traffic in Germany is limited,” Swiss national train company, SBB said. "Please refer to the affected railway companies for possible effects on your journey."

Adding to the chaos, Lufthansa cabin crew are set to walk off the job at Frankfurt airport today and tomorrow as well, through flights operated by SWISS airline should not be affected.

READ ALSO : How German rail and air travel strikes will hit cross-border travel to Switzerland

Zurich Airport once again named Europe's best

For the sixth consecutive year, Zurich Airport remains the best in Europe in the 25 to 40-million passenger category, its management announced on Monday.

The ASQ Award, presented annually by the Airports Council International (ACI) World, the international umbrella organization of airport operators, is based on customer surveys.

The ranking includes 34 different categories such as infrastructure, security controls, catering options. and hygiene measures.

Advertisement

MPs approve a ‘more efficient’ rail route between Lausanne and Geneva

After it green-lighted in February the construction of a 9-kilometre-long railway tunnel between two Vaud municipalities to extend the track between Geneva and Lausanne, the National Council adopted the project on Monday.

MPs reiterated that the rail line between Lausanne and Geneva is one of the busiest in Switzerland, and must therefore be made more efficient and less prone to disruptions, as it has been in recent years.



READ ALSO: Why Switzerland is set to build a rail tunnel along Lake Geneva

Advertisement

Swiss companies are planning to grow their workforce

Employment prospects in Switzerland remain good, with many companies planning to hire more workers.

This is what emerges from a new survey by Manpower Group.

Healthcare and life sciences companies show the most optimistic outlook, followed by financial and real estate, transportation, logistics and automotive sectors, as well as consumer goods and services.

Hiring expectations are positive in almost all regions of Switzerland, except in Ticino. The greatest effort to increase the workforce is found in the Lake Geneva region, as well as in central and northwestern Switzerland.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]









