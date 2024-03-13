Geneva news and guides Paywall free
Share your view: Can you get a job in Geneva even if you can't speak French?
Finding a job in Geneva, Lausanne or other parts of French-speaking Switzerland can be difficult but is it possible if you don't speak French? Share your views in our short survey to help other readers.
If the survey below does not appear please click HERE.
Comments
See Also
If the survey below does not appear please click HERE.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.