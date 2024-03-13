Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Numerous train cancellations and timetable changes in the Basel area

Starting today, commuters in the Basel area will have to put up with many train cancellations and other disruptions, according to the national railway company, SBB.

The reason is the expansion and renovation work on the route network between Basel and Olten, Rheinfelden and Frick in Aargau, as well as in Aesch and Laufen in the Basel area.

The works will continue in the region until the end of 2024.

Zurich creates a reporting centre for racism and radicalisation

In view of the stabbing of a Jewish man that occurred in the city at the beginning of March, a “reporting point” for cases of anti-Semitism, racism, inter-religious conflicts, or radicalisation has opened in Zurich, municipal authorities announced on Tuesday.

It is geared particularly toward students in middle and high schools, who are urged to report to the office any cases of such behaviour in order to prevent any racially-driven violence in a timely manner.

These are the most ‘expensive’ illnesses in Switzerland

It is a well-known fact that Swiss healthcare is very expensive, but for the first time the burden of medical costs is highlighted in a study.

Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) set out to find out which medical conditions have the highest price tag in Switzerland.

It turns out that mental illnesses account for the lion's share of overall costs, followed by diseases of the arms and legs, as well as neurological illnesses such as dementia.

Overall, “non-fatal chronic diseases represent the largest share of costs to the health system,” said Simon Wieser, the study’s co-author.

On the other hand, respiratory illnesses, as well as maternal and neonatal diseases are the ‘cheapest.’

Right-wingers campaign against Swiss-EU talks

Last week, the Federal Council approved a mandate for negotiations with the European Union, to start later in March.

In response to this news, the populist Swiss People Party (SVP) launched on Tuesday its campaign against any agreements between Switzerland and the EU, which it calls a “treaty of submission” that would signal “the end of direct democracy, of economic success, and of Switzerland’s the prosperity.”

“By attaching itself to the over-indebted and over-regulated EU, Switzerland would lose its economic strength,” the party concluded.

READ ALSO: What is Switzerland's new anti-EU organisation and what is its aim?

