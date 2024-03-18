Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Three minors arrested for suspected extremist links

The arrest of a 15-year-old with ties to an Islamic terrorist group earlier this month in Zurich sparked questions about how such a young person could have become radicalised at a young age.

But it appears that this is not a unique case in Switzerland.

Vaud police department issued a statement on Friday announcing that a 15-year-old Russian national, residing in the canton, “is suspected of being linked to extremist or radicalised movements.”

In Geneva as well, police arrested two teens who “were active on a social network where extremist content is circulated.”

Government to decide how the 13th pension should be financed

After the additional pension payment was approved by voters in a national referendum on March 3rd, the Federal Council is getting ready to discuss the still-unanswered question of how this new measure will be financed.

There are conflicting views about where the extra funds should come from.

According to a survey carried out by Yougov Switzerland Institute, the majority of Switzerland’s population don’t want the money to come out of their pockets, preferring instead to pass on this responsibility to the wealthiest members of society.

Specifically, 64 percent of respondents said the new scheme should be funded by a tax on financial transactions.

Other options that have been discussed as a source of financing the 13 pension, such as an increase in the Value-Added Tax, and higher social security contributions to be paid for by employees, are far less popular —approved by only 24 percent and 20 percent of survey participants, respectively.



Switzerland wants to participate in the US National Guard partnership programme

The National Guard is one of America's military forces and its State Partnership Program (SPP) serves as a training cooperation with foreign armies.

Switzerland would like to be part of this programme because it “will offer the Swiss Armed Forces the opportunity to further expand international cooperation and enhance its own defence capabilities,” the Federal Council said on Friday.

The government added, however, that Switzerland would participate “without entering into any obligations or constraints" that would be incompatible with the country’s policy of neutrality.

