Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Cash use in Switzerland has dropped significantly

Fewer large banknotes are in circulation in Switzerland.

For instance, some 13 million 1000-franc notes have been returned to the Swiss National Bank in recent months, the Tages Anzeiger reported on Monday.

And even more commonly used denominations of 100 and 200 francs have become less popular over time.

One of the reasons for this phenomenon is that an increasing number of Switzerland’s residents prefer cashless payment methods like credit and debit cards, as well as Twint.

READ ALSO: Can you live in Switzerland cash free?

SBB to run 49 additional Ticino-bound trains on Easter weekend

Each Easter, Switzerland’s southern-most canton experiences an influx of travelers from other Swiss areas.

This year will be no different, so the national railway, SBB, is adding 49 trains to circulate between the Swiss-German part of the country and the Italian-speaking canton.

Some of the trains will run through the Gotthard Base Tunnel, which has partially re-opened to traffic after an accident caused its closure in August 2023.

The SBB recommends seat reservations for all trains this Easter.

READ ALSO: Why is Ticino Switzerland’s favourite Easter destination?

Advertisement

Canton Zurich set to begin cannabis consumption trial

After the cities of Basel, Lausanne, and Zurich, the canton of Zurich will launch the controlled sale of cannabis on May 2nd.

With 7,500 participants expected to take part, it will be the largest pilot project of this kind in Switzerland.

The University of Zurich and the Zurich Polytechnic Institute (ETH) are responsible for the scientific evaluation of the project, which has been authorised by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

The study is expected to last five years and will cost around 1.4 million francs, Paul-Lukas Good, president of Swiss Cannabis Research, said on Monday.

The goal of the project is to research the social and economic consequences of cannabis consumption.

READ ALSO: Switzerland’s current rules on cannabis

Advertisement

Zug has Switzerland's highest rents

This is what emerges from a new study released on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office. (FSO).

This analysis reveals that the average rent in that canton is about 1,850 francs.

Zurich is in the second place (1,654 francs), followed by Schwyz (1,616).

Rents in five other cantons are also above the Swiss average of 1,412, francs.

They are Geneva (1,504); Nidwalden (1,495); Basel Country (1,468); Vaud (1,416); and Aargau (1,415).

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

