Five big news stories from Switzerland you need to know about this week

Will Swiss consumers benefit from the new, lower interest rate?

In a move that surprised many in the financial world, the Swiss National Bank cut the interest rate from 1.75 to 1.50 percent.

This move, a sign that Switzerland’s inflation rate has eased, will affect consumers in several ways — some positive and others less so.

More foreign doctors practice in Switzerland

Slightly more than 40 percent of medical professionals working in Switzerland are of foreign origin, and their numbers are growing.

They are hired to fill the gap, as the number of doctors trained in Switzerland is insufficient.

Most of foreign medical professionals come from neighbour EU states: Germany, Italy, France, and Austria.

How does Switzerland’s work-life balance compare with other countries?

Though according to some surveys, Switzerland lags behind a few countries in terms of balancing the two just right, it is not doing badly either.

In all, Switzerland's employees enjoy many benefits, but in some aspects are disadvantaged vis-à-vis other nations in this particular field.

Swiss cantons where English is spoken the most

The percentage of English speakers in a number of cantons exceeds the proportion of users of other national languages.

In fact, official data indicates that English is the most prevalent foreign language in Switzerland — not just in regions where many foreigners live, but in some less international ones as well.

Swiss vs. foreign residents : how do their housing conditions compare?

Official numbers indicate that living space in Switzerland is determined by nationality.

In each canton, Swiss nationals have more living space at their disposal than their foreign counterparts :t he national average for a Swiss household of two or more persons is 44.6 sq/m, while for foreign households it is 30.8 sq/m.

And also :

Are you planning to travel during the Easter holidays?

If so, there are many things to know about before you hit the road / plane / or train:

Last but not least:

How much do you actually know about the chocolate Easter bunny wrapped in gold foil?

If your learning curve about this Swiss icon is high, you can start here:

