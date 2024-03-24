Two skiers killed in Swiss avalanche

Advertisement

The accident happened on Friday, the Graubunden regional police said.

"In the Schintersiten area they took a slope with a steep gradient," a police statement said.

"Several avalanches broke out and dragged the two men about 200 metres down the rocky terrain.

"As a result, both the 54-year-old and his 57-year-old companion, both of whom lived in the canton of Bern, were fatally injured."

The Graubunden public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation alongside the cantonal police.

Before Friday's accident, 12 people had lost their lives in avalanches in Switzerland since October 1 last year, according to statistics from the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research.

A total of 142 avalanche-related accidents have occurred, with 188 people swept away.

Earlier this month, six cross-country skiers went missing in a storm near the southern luxury resort of Zermatt. The group, aged 21 to 58, included five members of the same family.

Five bodies were recovered and the search for the sixth person was ultimately called off.