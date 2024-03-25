How Geneva plans to expand public transport services

Advertisement

The Geneva parliament approved on Friday the action plan launched by the local government, which calls for a 29-percent increase in public transport services (TPG) throughout the Swiss canton — and beyond.

Specifically, it provides for more trams, including cross-border ones, as well as further electrification of buses.

The capacity of the Léman Express train will also be strengthened.

Expansion of this particular link is important to the region, as it connects the Geneva area with neighbouring France.

The route comprises 45 stations and 230 kilometres of track — extending beyond the Geneva canton borders into Vaud as well as France.

This news comes just days after Geneva officials announced they will use the canton's 1.4-million-franc budget surplus to offer free transport for people up to 24 years of age, in addition to lowering taxes.

All-party agreement

The public network expansion project met with some opposition during the debate period.

While some MPs, like those from the centre-right Liberal-Radical (PLR) party believed that this ambitious plan was necessary to accommodate growing population growth, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) was against the project because it would impact the automobile industry.

In the end, however, resolution approving this action plan was unanimously accepted.