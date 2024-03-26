Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Study: Most offences are committed by foreign nationals

Crime figures released by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday indicate that more than half of all infractions (mostly thefts) reported to police in 2023 were committed by foreign nationals.

Within that group, 31.2 percent were perpetrated by foreign resident population, and 17.9 percent by short-term residents, primarily tourists.

The reason, according to violence expert Dirk Baier, is the increased international mobility after the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, “more people have been coming to Switzerland to steal. Switzerland is attractive because of the wealth here.”

Zurich security chief Mario Fehr also pointed out that the number of “criminal tourists” has increased sharply. In particular, property crimes such as shoplifting or pickpocketing, theft from vehicles or burglary offences, "must be attributed to this group of perpetrators," he said.



READ MORE: Which crimes are on the rise in Switzerland?

More early-morning trains from Valais and Fribourg toward Geneva airport

On heavy-travel weekends, particularly Easter (March 29th-30th), Ascension (May 9th) and Pentecost (May 18th), many residents of Valais and Fribourg are expected to drive to the Geneva airport, contributing to the road congestion.

But they will be able to take the train instead, because national railways, SBB, will run “very early trains” from Biel / Bienne, Sion and Fribourg for the Easter and summer holidays.

This service will allow passengers to arrive at the airport in time for the first wave of flights (between 6am and 8am).

The trains will also run on Saturdays June 29th and July 6th, when many people leave for summer holidays.

READ ALSO: All you need to know about travel to, from, and within Switzerland this Easter

Advertisement

New tunnel provides better access to Geneva’s international organisations

After more than six years of work, the ‘Route des Nations’ tunnel finally opened to vehicles this week.

The 1.2-km long road, which is mostly located underground, connects the United Nations district to the A1 motorway, as well as neighbouring French communities.

It will allow motorists to bypass Geneva's busiest roads.

About 20,000 commuters are expected to use this tunnel each day.

Advertisement

New ‘immigration’ wave from Germany could be imminent — but it is not what you think

According to various eyewitness reports, groups of racoons have been congregating on the German side of the border, seemingly getting ready to hotfoot it onto the Swiss territory.

“They don’t care about the national borders,” the Zürcher Unterländer newspaper said, adding that gamekeepers are worried they won’t be able “to get the situation under control."

The furry animals may look cute and harmless, but they can cause a lot of damage to infrastructure — for instance, to homes when they nest or live in roofs, as racoons do.

And “they also multiply quickly,” the newspaper said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]