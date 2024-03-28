Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Federal Council decides on 13th pension payouts and funding

After a referendum on March 3rd, when Swiss voters accepted the ‘13th pension’ initiative, the executive branch of the government was tasked with figuring out how to best implement the new law, and how to finance it.

On Wednesday, the Federal Council decided to pay the 13th pension once a year, rather than spread it out over 12 months.

In terms of financing the new scheme, the Federal Council is still mulling over two options: either to increase employee contributions by 0.8 percent, or raise them by 0.5 percent, with the rest of the revenue coming from a 0.4-percent hike in the Value-Added Tax.

The new measure will go into effect from 2026.

Switzerland and Germany agree on fining each other’s motorists

German motorists fined in Switzerland for traffic violations will soon be required to pay the fine in Germany — and vice-versa.

This measure is stipulated in a new bilateral police agreement between the two countries, to go into effect on May 1st.

The new regulation applies if the fine imposed exceeds 70 euros or 80 francs.

In Switzerland, these thresholds are reached quickly: exceeding the speed limit by 20 km per hour on the motorway costs 180 francs (184.30 euros), and is even more expensive on secondary roads. In Germany, this type of offence costs 60 euros (58.75 francs).



Looking ahead at the rest of the week:

Geneva public transport disruption

Major disruptions are expected on lines 15 and 17 of the TPG network during part of the Easter school holidays.

That's because power supply will be interrupted throughout the Route des Acacias sector for a week due to work related to the cleanup of the Drize.

The TPG will take advantage of this temporary interruption to carry out maintenance work on the tracks in this section. Consequently, no trams will run on lines 15 and 17 between Plainpalais and Lancy-Piscine from today at 11 pm until Friday April 5th at 4 am.

A replacement bus on line 15 will be put into service between Plainpalais and Palettes.

The Easter holidays were chosen for these works to “minimise nuisance for users of public transport,” the TPG said in a press release.

Also ahead :

Daylight savings time will begin on Easter Sunday, March 31st, at 2am. Clocks will be set one hour forward.

March 31st is also the deadline for tax declarations in most of Switzerland.

And this what you can expect to be open on Easter:

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]