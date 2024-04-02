LATEST: US teenager among three killed in Swiss avalanche

Advertisement

The two others killed in Monday's avalanche were "a man and a woman who are still being identified", the Wallis regional police said in a statement.

"Regarding the female victim, we so far have no information allowing us to identify her."

WATCH: Three or more individuals are currently unaccounted for following an avalanche in close proximity to the Zermatt ski resort in Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/7uc27wG8fb — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) April 1, 2024

The large avalanche happened in an out-of-bounds area at Zermatt in southern Switzerland shortly after 2:00 pm (1200 GMT), and an extensive search

was immediately carried out despite bad weather.

Of the four people pulled out of the snow, only one was still alive, a 20-year-old Swiss man who was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital.

The authorities had warned of a significant avalanche risk in the Alpine regions of southern Switzerland in recent days because of heavy snowfall and

high winds.

Around 17 people have lost their lives in avalanches in Switzerland since October 1 last year, according to statistics from the WSL Institute for Snow

and Avalanche Research.

A total of 147 avalanche-related accidents have occurred during the period, involving 197 people.