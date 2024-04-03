Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Initiative launched to strengthen ties between Switzerland and the EU

Bern and Brussels are currently in the midst of bilateral negotiations, but a pro-European group in Switzerland, Operation Libero, wants the relationship between the two sides to go even further.

On Tuesday, the organisation launched a popular initiative seeking to anchor Switzerland’s ties with the European Union in the constitution.

Specifically, the initiative is pushing for a constitutional amendment to mandate “participation in the freedoms of the European internal market and in other areas of European cooperation.”

Die Europa-Initiative ist lanciert🚀 Wir wollen eine starke Schweiz, die in Zeiten von Krisen und geopolitischen Spannungen eng mit #Europa zusammenarbeitet. Wir lassen uns die Zukunft der Schweiz nicht von Abschottern diktieren.



Unterschreibe jetzt: https://t.co/MO5HX42H7u pic.twitter.com/GDp3Ym9Bkn — Operation Libero (@operationlibero) April 2, 2024

SWISS airline to maintain its Geneva - Zurich flights

Despite repeated complaints that the 30-minute flight between Switzerland’s two largest cities is bad for the environment and should be completely replaced by a train service, the airline has no plans to give up this route.

“We want to optimally connect French-speaking Switzerland to our network,” SWISS' head Dieter Vranckx reiterated in an interview.

The air shuttle service, which operates several times a day, is intended for passengers from the French-speaking part of Switzerland who are making a connection to international flights in Zurich.

Swiss Alps helicopter crash claims three lives

Three people were killed and three others injured in a helicopter crash Tuesday on the Petit Combin mountain Valais.

The B3-type helicopter crashed at a landing site during a heliski drop-off, the cantonal police said.

Two injured people were quickly treated before being airlifted to hospital in Sion. A third person was subsequently also rescued, while three others were killed.

Discount retailers have cheapest organic products

Organic fruit, vegetables, and dairy products are typically more expensive than their ‘regular’ versions.

But according to a new survey carried out by the University of Applied Sciences of Northwest Switzerland, organic products are much cheaper at discounters like Aldi and Lidl than at Migros and Coop.

Imported organic products, but also Swiss milk, yogurt, eggs and carrots “cost significantly less” at these discounters, the survey found.

On the other hand, Migros and Coop offer a wider variety of organic goods than their rivals — though at a higher cost.

Switzerland wants to include yodelling on UNESCO’s cultural heritage list

The Federal Office of Culture has applied to register this tradition on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List, the government announced on Tuesday.

“After an evaluation procedure which will last nearly 18 months, UNESCO could decide at the end of 2025 to inscribe this tradition on the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” the government added.

If it does, yodelling will join other Swiss traditions, such as the Winegrowers' Festival, Basel Fasnacht, and the mountain pasture season on the coveted international list.

